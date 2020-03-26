Yalla is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine in Massarosa, Italy and most recently refitted in 2019.

Yalla is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine in Massarosa, Italy and most recently refitted in 2019.

Design

Yalla measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.27 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Yalla has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Yalla also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Yalla has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Yalla has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yalla accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yalla is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 108/22.

Yalla is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.