Yalla is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Yalla measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Yalla has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Yalla also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Yalla is a semi-custom 4700 Steel model.

Other yachts based on this 4700 Steel semi-custom model include: Let It Be, Raasta, Mon Plaisir, Blind Date.

Performance and Capabilities

Yalla has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Yalla is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Yalla measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Yalla has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Yalla also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Yalla is a semi-custom 4700 Steel model.

Other yachts based on this 4700 Steel semi-custom model include: Let It Be, Raasta, Mon Plaisir, Blind Date.

Performance and Capabilities

Yalla has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Yalla has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yalla accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yalla is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 12246.

Yalla is a DNV X A1-LC-Yacht-RO Large Commercial Yacht Code LY2 / MCA class yacht.