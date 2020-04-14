Yalla
2004|
Motor Yacht
Yalla is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Yalla measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Yalla has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.
Her interior design is by Art Line.
Yalla also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.
Model
Yalla is a semi-custom 4700 Steel model.
Other yachts based on this 4700 Steel semi-custom model include: Let It Be, Raasta, Mon Plaisir, Blind Date.
Performance and Capabilities
Yalla has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system
Yalla has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Yalla accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Yalla is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 12246.
Yalla is a DNV X A1-LC-Yacht-RO Large Commercial Yacht Code LY2 / MCA class yacht.