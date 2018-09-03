Yam is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Wally, in Italy.

Yam is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Wally, in Italy.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Yam measures 29.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 4 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Yam has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Wally.

Yam also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Yam has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Yam has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Yam accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yam is a CNB, ABS class yacht.