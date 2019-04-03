Yamakay is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by CMN Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Yamakay is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by CMN Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

Yamakay measures 42.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 5.89 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Yamakay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scorpio Marine.

Her interior design is by Couëdel Hugon Design.

Yamakay also features naval architecture by Marc Lombard.

Performance and Capabilities

Yamakay has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Yamakay has a fuel capacity of 3,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,370 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yamakay accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yamakay is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.