Yanbu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Bath Iron Works.

Design

Yanbu measures 50.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Yanbu has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Henry J Gielow.

Yanbu also features naval architecture by Henry J Gielow.

Performance and Capabilities

Yanbu has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Yanbu has a fuel capacity of 90,850 litres, and a water capacity of 15,140 litres.

Other Specifications

Yanbu has a hull NB of 144.