We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Yanbu
1931|
Motor Yacht
Yanbu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Bath Iron Works.
Design
Yanbu measures 50.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.
Yanbu has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Henry J Gielow.
Yanbu also features naval architecture by Henry J Gielow.
Performance and Capabilities
Yanbu has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Yanbu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Bath Iron Works.
Design
Yanbu measures 50.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.
Yanbu has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Henry J Gielow.
Yanbu also features naval architecture by Henry J Gielow.
Performance and Capabilities
Yanbu has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Yanbu has a fuel capacity of 90,850 litres, and a water capacity of 15,140 litres.
Other Specifications
Yanbu has a hull NB of 144.