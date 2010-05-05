The 141m superyacht Swift141, christened 'Yas', was successfully launched by ADMShipyards in November 2011; entering the record books as both the largest launch of 2011 and most significant superyacht in recent history.

Yas’s distinctive narrow profile was built on the steel hull of a former Royal Dutch Navy Frigate built in 1978. Her frigate hull and lightweight composite superstructure help to enable the enormous vessel to reach impressive speeds of up to 26 knots.



Yas was styled inside and out by Pierrejean Design in Paris, with a strikingly graceful exterior of fluid curves and volumes, and a spectacular structural covering of glass.

Streamlined elegance is what characterises her overarching design. Ever inspired by the fluidity of water mixed with the natural inhabitants of the sea, every individual PierreJean yacht project indicates a unique and aesthetic reference.

She can comfortably accommodate up to 60 guests while modern diesel power and variable-pitch propellers assure a top speed of 26 knots, cruising speed of 20 knots, transoceanic range, and “green” fuel economy. In anticipation of her unusual speed for a yacht of this size, the project was first appropriately named “Swift141.”