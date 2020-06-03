Length 31.87m
Year 2006
Yasson
2006|
Motor Yacht
Yasson is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Canados.
Design
Yasson measures 31.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.31 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Canados.
Performance and Capabilities
Yasson has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Yasson has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,100 litres.
She also has a range of 580 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Yasson accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.