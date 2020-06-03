Yasson is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Canados.

Design

Yasson measures 31.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.31 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Canados.

Yasson has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Yasson has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,100 litres.

She also has a range of 580 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yasson accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.