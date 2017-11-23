Yeratel G is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport, in the United States.

Yeratel G is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Yeratel G measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes.

Yeratel G has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Yeratel G also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Yeratel G is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Yeratel G has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Yeratel G has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 3,450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yeratel G accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yeratel G has a hull NB of 1505.

Yeratel G flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.