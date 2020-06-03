Yersin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Piriou, in France.

Design

Yersin measures 76.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 feet and a beam of 13.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,246 tonnes.

Yersin has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Pierre Jacques Kubis.

Yersin has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin azipods propulsion system.

Accommodation

Yersin accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yersin flies the flag of Malta.