Length 31.7m
Year 1989

Yia Sou

1989

Motor Yacht

Yia Sou is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cheoy Lee.

Yia Sou measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Yia Sou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Yia Sou also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Yia Sou has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Yia Sou has a fuel capacity of 18,550 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

Accommodation

Yia Sou accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yia Sou flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

guests:

10
speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.4m

crew:

5

draft:

2m
