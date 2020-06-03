Yia Sou
1989|
Motor Yacht
Yia Sou is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cheoy Lee.
Design
Yia Sou measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.
Yia Sou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Yia Sou also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Yia Sou has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Yia Sou has a fuel capacity of 18,550 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.
Accommodation
Yia Sou accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Yia Sou flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.