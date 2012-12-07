Yialousa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Yialousa measures 28.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 119 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Yialousa has a GRP hull.

Yialousa also features naval architecture by Guy Couach.

Performance and Capabilities

Yialousa has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Performance and Capabilities

Yialousa has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Yialousa has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Yialousa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yialousa is a Hellenic Bureau class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.