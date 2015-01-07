Yianoula is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Christensen, in the United States and most recently refitted in 1995.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Yianoula measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Yianoula has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Yianoula also features naval architecture by Edwin Monk Jr..

Performance and Capabilities

Yianoula has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Yianoula accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Yianoula has a hull NB of 80-01.