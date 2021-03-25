Yolo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Yolo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Yolo measures 34.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

Yolo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Group.

Yolo also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Yolo has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets (kamewa 2 x 63sii + 1 x 50bii) propulsion system.

Yolo has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yolo accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yolo has a hull NB of 34/08.