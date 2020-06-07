Yolo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States.

Yolo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale Fl, United States.

Design

Yolo measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Yolo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Yolo also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Yolo has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Yolo has a fuel capacity of 24,600 litres.

Accommodation

Yolo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.