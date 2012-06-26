Yosh II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti Sail Division in Viareggio, Italy.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Yosh II measures 31.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Yosh II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

Her interior design is by Ricardo Paoli.

Yosh II also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Yosh II has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots.

Yosh II has a fuel capacity of 43,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Yosh II accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yosh II flies the flag of Malta.