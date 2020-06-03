YTL Princess is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Tecnomarine.

Design

YTL Princess measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.18 metres.

YTL Princess has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Elie Gharzouzi.

YTL Princess also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.

Performance and Capabilities

YTL Princess has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

YTL Princess has a fuel capacity of 29,550 litres, and a water capacity of 10,560 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

YTL Princess accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

YTL Princess has a hull NB of 147.