YuKo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Rossinavi.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

YuKo measures 39.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 380 tonnes.

YuKo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Jean-Marc Achy architecte dplg.

YuKo also features naval architecture by Monaco Yachting & Technologies.

Performance and Capabilities

YuKo has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by an azimuthing twin-propeller thrusters propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

YuKo has a hull NB of FR15.