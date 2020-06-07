We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.1m
Year 2007
Yumi
Motor Yacht
Yumi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Alalunga.
Design
Yumi measures 26.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.
Yumi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.
Performance and Capabilities
Yumi has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots.
Yumi has a fuel capacity of 6,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Yumi accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Yumi is a RINA class yacht.