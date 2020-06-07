Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.1m
Year 2007

Yumi

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Yumi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Alalunga.

Design

Yumi measures 26.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Yumi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Performance and Capabilities

Yumi has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots.

Yumi has a fuel capacity of 6,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Yumi accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yumi is a RINA class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

40Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.2m

crew:

3

draft:

1.3m
Other Alalunga yachts
Featured Events