Yumi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Alalunga.

Design

Yumi measures 26.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Yumi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Yumi has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots.

Yumi has a fuel capacity of 6,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Yumi accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Yumi is a RINA class yacht.