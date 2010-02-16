Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Z measures 28 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.47 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Z accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.