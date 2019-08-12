Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Z is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Z measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 142 tonnes.

Z has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Z also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Z has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a kamewa waterjets 63sii propulsion system.

Z has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Z accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Z has a hull NB of 105/23.