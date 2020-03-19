Z is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

Z is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Z measures 65.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 12.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,503 tonnes.

Z has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Z also features naval architecture by Amels.

Model

Z is a semi-custom Amels 212 model.

The Amels 212 series presents a range of 65.5 metre motor yachts from the Limited Editions collection built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Conceived to be a high-volume vessel, the line is made to encourage an individual onboard lifestyle. Andrew Winch has lent his talents to the interior while exterior design is from the sketch book of Tim Heywood; characterised by feminine and functional lines enhanced by harmonious details including broad windows, supple sheerline, and a gull-wing mast arch.

Other yachts based on this Amels 212 semi-custom model include: Limited Editions 212.

Performance and Capabilities

Z has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by c18 acert engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Z has a fuel capacity of 155,000 litres, and a water capacity of 38,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Z accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Z is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6503.

Z is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.