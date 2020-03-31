Read online now
Length 30.7m
Year 2000

Zabava is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Zabava measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Zabava has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Zabava has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Zabava has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres.

Accommodation

Zabava accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zabava is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10730.

Zabava is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.5m

crew:

4

draft:

1.8m
