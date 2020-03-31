Zabava is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Zabava measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Zabava has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Zabava has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Zabava is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Zabava measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Zabava has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Zabava has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zabava has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres.

Accommodation

Zabava accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zabava is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10730.

Zabava is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.