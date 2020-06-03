Zaca a te Moana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by De Amstel.

Design

Zaca a te Moana measures 43.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Zaca a te Moana has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Olivier van Meer.

Zaca a te Moana also features naval architecture by Olivier van Meer.

Performance and Capabilities

Zaca a te Moana has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zaca a te Moana accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.