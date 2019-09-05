Zahir is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Zahir is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .

Design

Zahir measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Zahir has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Zahir also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Zahir has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Zahir has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Zahir accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

Zahir has a hull NB of 108/21.