Zahir
2006|
Motor Yacht
Zahir is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .
Design
Zahir measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.
Zahir has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Zahir also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Zahir has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.
Zahir has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Zahir accommodates up to 8 guests .
Other Specifications
Zahir has a hull NB of 108/21.