Zahraa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Tecnomar in Massa, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Zahraa measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.07 feet and a beam of 7 feet.

Zahraa has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Performance and Capabilities

Zahraa has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Zahraa has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Zahraa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zahraa has a hull NB of 05-29.