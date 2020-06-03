Zakouska is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Warren Yachts.

Design

Zakouska measures 26.37 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.49 feet and a beam of 5.94 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Zakouska has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Peter Lowe Design.

Her interior design is by Anthony Starr.

Zakouska also features naval architecture by Peter Lowe Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Zakouska has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Zakouska has a fuel capacity of 7 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.

She also has a range of 530 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zakouska accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zakouska has a hull NB of 774.