Zakouska
2006|
Motor Yacht
Zakouska is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Warren Yachts.
Design
Zakouska measures 26.37 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.49 feet and a beam of 5.94 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Zakouska has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Peter Lowe Design.
Her interior design is by Anthony Starr.
Zakouska also features naval architecture by Peter Lowe Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Zakouska has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Zakouska has a fuel capacity of 7 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.
She also has a range of 530 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Zakouska accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Zakouska has a hull NB of 774.