Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 14 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.35m
Year 2018

Zalanka

2018

|

Motor Yacht

Zalanka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Dominator , in Italy.

Bespoke finally has a meaning.

Design

Zalanka measures 27.35 metres in length and has a beam of 6.72 feet.

Her exterior design is by Alberto Mancini.

Her interior design is by Luca Catino.

Zalanka also features naval architecture by Adrea Agrusta and NavalHEAD.

Performance and Capabilities

Zalanka has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Zalanka accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

21Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.72m

crew:

3

draft:

-
Other Dominator yachts
Related News