Zalanka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Dominator , in Italy.

Bespoke finally has a meaning.

Design

Zalanka measures 27.35 metres in length and has a beam of 6.72 feet.

Her exterior design is by Alberto Mancini.

Her interior design is by Luca Catino.

Zalanka also features naval architecture by Adrea Agrusta and NavalHEAD.

Performance and Capabilities

Zalanka has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Zalanka accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.