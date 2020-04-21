Zaliv III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Zaliv III measures 49.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Performance and Capabilities

Zaliv III has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Zaliv III accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.