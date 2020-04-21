Length 49.2m
Year 2011
Zaliv III
2011|
Motor Yacht
Zaliv III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mondomarine .
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Zaliv III measures 49.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.
Her interior design is by Luca Dini.
Performance and Capabilities
Zaliv III has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Zaliv III accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.