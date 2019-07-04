Zamolxis
2009|
Motor Yacht
Zamolxis is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sanlorenzo in Ameglia, Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Zamolxis measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.
Zamolxis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Model
Zamolxis is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 108 model.
Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 108 semi-custom model include: SL108, Keep Cool, Dester, Quattro Assi, Japimana, Petrus, Efexal, Titan II, Sidra.
Performance and Capabilities
Zamolxis has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Zamolxis has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Zamolxis has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Zamolxis accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Zamolxis has a hull NB of 513.
Zamolxis is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.