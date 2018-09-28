Zantino III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Denison.

Design

Zantino III measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes.

Zantino III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Denison.

Zantino III also features naval architecture by Denison.

Performance and Capabilities

Zantino III has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Zantino III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Denison.

Design

Zantino III measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes.

Zantino III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Denison.

Zantino III also features naval architecture by Denison.

Performance and Capabilities

Zantino III has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zantino III has a fuel capacity of 33,213 litres.

Accommodation

Zantino III accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.