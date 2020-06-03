We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
ZanZiba
2015|
Sail Yacht
ZanZiba is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Etemoglu Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.
Design
ZanZiba measures 45.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.
ZanZiba has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by David Wright Design.
ZanZiba also features naval architecture by Mastori Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
ZanZiba has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
ZanZiba has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
ZanZiba has a fuel capacity of 10,745 litres, and a water capacity of 7,380 litres.
Accommodation
ZanZiba accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
ZanZiba is MCA compliant
ZanZiba flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.