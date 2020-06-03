ZanZiba is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Etemoglu Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.

ZanZiba is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Etemoglu Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

ZanZiba measures 45.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

ZanZiba has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by David Wright Design.

ZanZiba also features naval architecture by Mastori Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

ZanZiba has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

ZanZiba has a fuel capacity of 10,745 litres, and a water capacity of 7,380 litres.

Accommodation

ZanZiba accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

ZanZiba is MCA compliant

ZanZiba flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.