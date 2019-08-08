ZanZiba is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Archipelago.

Design

ZanZiba measures 40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

ZanZiba has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by David Wright Design.

Her interior design is by Studio Indigo.

Performance and Capabilities

ZanZiba has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

ZanZiba has a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

ZanZiba accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

ZanZiba is MCA compliant

ZanZiba is a RINA class yacht.