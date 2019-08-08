Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 4 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 40m
Year 2015

ZanZiba

2015

|

Sail Yacht

ZanZiba is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Archipelago.

Design

ZanZiba measures 40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

ZanZiba has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by David Wright Design.

Her interior design is by Studio Indigo.

Performance and Capabilities

ZanZiba has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

ZanZiba has a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

ZanZiba accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

ZanZiba is MCA compliant

ZanZiba is a RINA class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

9m

crew:

8

draft:

3.5m
Related News
Featured Events