Length 40m
Year 2015
ZanZiba
2015|
Sail Yacht
ZanZiba is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Archipelago.
Design
ZanZiba measures 40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
ZanZiba has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by David Wright Design.
Her interior design is by Studio Indigo.
Performance and Capabilities
ZanZiba has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
ZanZiba has a water capacity of 7,000 litres.
Accommodation
ZanZiba accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
ZanZiba is MCA compliant
ZanZiba is a RINA class yacht.