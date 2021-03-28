Zanzibar is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Tréhard Marine in Antibes, France and most recently refitted in 2008.

Zanzibar is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Tréhard Marine in Antibes, France and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Zanzibar measures 31.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.5 feet and a beam of 7.4 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 89 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Zanzibar has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gilles Vaton.

Her interior design is by Franck Reynaud.

Zanzibar also features naval architecture by Gilles Vaton.

Performance and Capabilities

Zanzibar has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zanzibar has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zanzibar accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zanzibar has a Blue hull.

Zanzibar is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.