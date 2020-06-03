Read online now
Length 40.4m
Year 1942

1942

Motor Yacht

ZAR is a custom motor yacht launched in 1942 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2011.

ZAR measures 40.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 7.03 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 104 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

ZAR has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 6.00 knots. .

ZAR accommodates up to 9 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Yacht Specs

9
11Kn

3

7.03m

5

3.1m
