Zazou I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Zazou I measures 40.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Zazou I has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Zazou I also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Zazou I has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Zazou I has a fuel capacity of 47,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Zazou I accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zazou I has a hull NB of BS 004.

Zazou I is a RI class yacht.