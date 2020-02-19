We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Zazou I
2014|
Motor Yacht
Zazou I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
Zazou I measures 40.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Zazou I has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Zazou I also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Zazou I has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Zazou I has a fuel capacity of 47,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.
Accommodation
Zazou I accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Zazou I has a hull NB of BS 004.
Zazou I is a RI class yacht.