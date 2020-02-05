Zeepaard is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by JFA Chantier Naval in Concarneau, France and most recently refitted in 2011.

Zeepaard is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by JFA Chantier Naval in Concarneau, France and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Zeepaard measures 37.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 283 tonnes.

Zeepaard has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Zeepaard has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zeepaard has a fuel capacity of 57,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,515 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zeepaard accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Zeepaard is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.