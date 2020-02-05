Zeepaard
2003|
Motor Yacht
Zeepaard is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by JFA Chantier Naval in Concarneau, France and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Zeepaard measures 37.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 283 tonnes.
Zeepaard has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.
Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.
Performance and Capabilities
Zeepaard has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Zeepaard has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Zeepaard has a fuel capacity of 57,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,515 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Zeepaard accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Zeepaard is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.