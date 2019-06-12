Zefira is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Fitzroy Yachts.

Design

Zefira measures 49.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres.

Zefira has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Zefira also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Zefira is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Fitzroy Yachts.

Design

Zefira measures 49.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres.

Zefira has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Zefira also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Zefira has a fuel capacity of 37,380 litres, and a water capacity of 10,440 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zefira accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zefira is a Lloyds 100A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 MCH class yacht.