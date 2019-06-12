Zefira
2010|
Sail Yacht
Zefira is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Fitzroy Yachts.
Design
Zefira measures 49.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres.
Zefira has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.
Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.
Zefira also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Zefira has a fuel capacity of 37,380 litres, and a water capacity of 10,440 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Zefira accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Zefira is a Lloyds 100A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 MCH class yacht.