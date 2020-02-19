Zehra is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Zehra measures 28.95 metres in length and has a beam of 7.03 feet.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Maria Cassetta.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Model

Zehra is a semi-custom Delfino 95' model.

Other yachts based on this Delfino 95' semi-custom model include: Christella II, BD106.

Performance and Capabilities

Zehra has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Zehra accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.