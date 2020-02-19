Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.95m
Year 2018

Zehra

2018

|

Motor Yacht

Zehra is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Zehra measures 28.95 metres in length and has a beam of 7.03 feet.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Maria Cassetta.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Model

Zehra is a semi-custom Delfino 95' model.

Other yachts based on this Delfino 95' semi-custom model include: Christella II, BD106.

Performance and Capabilities

Zehra has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Zehra accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

14.5Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.03m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Benetti yachts
Related News