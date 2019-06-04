Zelda is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Su Marine , in Turkey.

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

Zelda measures 40.40 feet in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Zelda has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

Her interior design is by Neslihan Kibaroglu.

Zelda also features naval architecture by Taka Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Zelda has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Zelda has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zelda has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,160 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zelda accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zelda is a RINA C HULL ● MACH “Y” class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.