Zembra is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Nordhavn Yachts, in the United States.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

Zembra measures 26.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.49 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Zembra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Zembra is a semi-custom Nordhavn 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Nordhavn 86 semi-custom model include: Divemaster, Serendipity, Sol & Sons, Mystic Tide, VivieRae, Vega, Arroha.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 20v 1163 tb93 diesel mtu engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Zembra is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Nordhavn Yachts, in the United States.

From the beginning, Nordhavn has taken the approach that full-displacement designs cruising at or below hull speed are the safest, most comfortable types of powerboats for long range cruising. And while Nordhavns are built to cross oceans, their seakeeping ability and rugged construction are equally beneficial for everyday coastal cruising. Better yet, their fuel-efficient designs are proving to be the most sensible and financially feasible ways to go cruising with today’s soaring fuel prices.

Design

Zembra measures 26.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.49 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Zembra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Zembra is a semi-custom Nordhavn 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Nordhavn 86 semi-custom model include: Divemaster, Serendipity, Sol & Sons, Mystic Tide, VivieRae, Vega, Arroha.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 20v 1163 tb93 diesel mtu engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Zembra has a fuel capacity of 26,497 litres, and a water capacity of 3,406 litres.

Accommodation

Zembra accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Zembra has a hull NB of 8608.