Zenith is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sabre Catamarans , in Australia.

Design

Zenith measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres.

Zenith has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Waterline Yacht Design.

Zenith also features naval architecture by Incat Crowther.

Performance and Capabilities

Zenith has a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zenith has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Zenith accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zenith has a hull NB of Zenith.