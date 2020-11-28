Zenith is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sabba, in Brazil.

Design

Zenith measures 36.58 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Zenith has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sabba.

Zenith also features naval architecture by Sabba.

Performance and Capabilities

Zenith has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Zenith accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zenith flies the flag of Brazil.