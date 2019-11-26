Zenji is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Zenji is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Zenji measures 55.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Zenji has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Zenji also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design and Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Zenji has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zenji has a fuel capacity of 56,775 litres, and a water capacity of 14,383 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zenji accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zenji has a Perini Blue hull, whose NB is C.2053.