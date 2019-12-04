Zenobia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Zenobia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Zenobia measures 57.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 10.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,092 tonnes.

Zenobia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Zenobia also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Zenobia has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Zenobia has a fuel capacity of 118,000 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zenobia accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zenobia has a hull NB of 6463.