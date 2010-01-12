Zeus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards in Hamburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Zeus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards in Hamburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Blohm + Voss is an innovative German shipyard specializing in the construction of naval vessels and technically sophisticated megayachts from building facilities in Hamburg including repairs, refits, and modification of such vessels as well as merchant ships.

Design

Zeus measures 74.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Zeus has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francis Design.

Zeus also features naval architecture by Blohm + Voss Shipyards and Francis Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Zeus has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a 2 x kamewa 112s & 1 x kamewa 160b waterjets propulsion system.

Zeus has a fuel capacity of 238,000 litres, and a water capacity of 38,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zeus accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zeus has a hull NB of 956.

Zeus is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.