Zeus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Overmarine .

Design

Zeus measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Zeus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Zeus also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Zeus has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Zeus has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Zeus accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zeus has a hull NB of 165/03.