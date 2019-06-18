Zeus
Zeus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Overmarine .
Design
Zeus measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Zeus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Zeus also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Zeus has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Zeus has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
Zeus has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Zeus accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Zeus has a hull NB of 165/03.