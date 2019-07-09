Read online now
Length 32.62m
Year 2011

Ziacanaia

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Ziacanaia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom Line , in Italy.

Design

Ziacanaia measures 32.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.52 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Ziacanaia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ziacanaia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Ziacanaia has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,250 litres.

Other Specifications

Ziacanaia flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7m

crew:

-

draft:

2.52m
