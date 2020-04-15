We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Ziacanaia
2007|
Motor Yacht
Ziacanaia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .
Design
Ziacanaia measures 26.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.
Ziacanaia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Ziacanaia also features naval architecture by CRN.
Model
Ziacanaia is a semi-custom Navetta 26 model.
Other yachts based on this Navetta 26 semi-custom model include: North Star, Malvasia.
Performance and Capabilities
Ziacanaia has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by di 12 65m scania engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.
Ziacanaia has a fuel capacity of 12,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ziacanaia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ziacanaia has a hull NB of 26/01.