Ziacanaia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .

Design

Ziacanaia measures 31.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Ziacanaia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ziacanaia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Ziacanaia has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ziacanaia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ziacanaia flies the flag of st vincent .