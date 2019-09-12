Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31.95m
Year 2003

Ziacanaia

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Ziacanaia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .

Design

Ziacanaia measures 31.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Ziacanaia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ziacanaia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Ziacanaia has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ziacanaia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ziacanaia flies the flag of st vincent .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7m

crew:

-

draft:

2.25m
Other Custom Line yachts
Related News