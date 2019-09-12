We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 31.95m
Year 2003
Ziacanaia
Motor Yacht
Ziacanaia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .
Design
Ziacanaia measures 31.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.
Ziacanaia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Ziacanaia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Ziacanaia has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ziacanaia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Ziacanaia flies the flag of st vincent .