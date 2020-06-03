Zig Zag is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Oyster Marine.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Zig Zag measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.4 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Rob Humphreys.

Model

Zig Zag is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: Ravenous II, TillyMint, Bare Necessities, Sarita of Iken, Pandemonium.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines .

Zig Zag accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Zig Zag is MCA compliant

Zig Zag flies the flag of British.