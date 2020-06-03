Zig Zag
2007|
Sail Yacht
Zig Zag is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Oyster Marine.
Design
Zig Zag measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.4 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Rob Humphreys.
Model
Zig Zag is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.
Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: Ravenous II, TillyMint, Bare Necessities, Sarita of Iken, Pandemonium.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines .
Accommodation
Zig Zag accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Zig Zag is MCA compliant
Zig Zag flies the flag of British.